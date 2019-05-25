A Decatur man reportedly kicked in his father's door Friday, and then traveled to Southern Street where he shot at a house with people standing outside.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Allyn Charles Franklin Jr., 40, of 3526 Finesse Drive, Decatur, was screaming and cursing when he broke down his father's door before he fired his weapon at a different house later in the day.
Franklin is charged with felony aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, reckless conduct and criminal trespass.