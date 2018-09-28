Breaking News
Man charged with felony shoplifting
A Rome man is charged with felony shoplifting after allegedly taking a MIG welding machine from a West Rome home improvement store.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Randall Clifton Barton, 67, of 527 Miller Mountain Road, Lindale, is accused of taking the welding machine from the return counter at Lowe's, 2338 Shorter Ave., on Sept. 14 and leaving the store. According to the warrant for his arrest, he later returned with a chainsaw and water hose.
The entire incident was captured on store security video.
Barton is being detained in the Floyd County Jail without bond.