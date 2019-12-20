A Rome man is charged with felony exploitation of an elder person.
According to Floyd County Jail Reports:
Phillip Andrew Lumpkin, 49, of 2214 Eastland Court, is charged with felony exploitation of an elder person after using the elder person’s bank account for personal use and not paying her resident payment at her retirement community. Furthermore, Lumpkin used the bank account for his personal needs and transferred money from the person’s bank account to his account.
Lumpkin committed this crime from August to October of this year.
Lumpkin was released on bond Friday.