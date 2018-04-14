Man charged with felony escape, theft by receiving stolen property
A Rome man was in jail without bond Saturday night after being accused of escaping from the custody of officers after his arrest on another felony charge.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tenorris Edward Wright, 29, of 1318 Hull St., was arrested around 3:45 a.m. Saturday. He is charged with felony theft by receiving stolen property and escape. He is also charged with two misdemeanor counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, one count driving while license suspended and one count open container violation.