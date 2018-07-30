Man charged with felony entering an automobile
A 17-year-old man was in jail without bond Monday night after being accused of getting inside two vehicles at a Heather Road home and taking chargers for a computer and an iPad.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
John Franklin Fields, of 40 Fortune St., was taken into custody Monday and charged with two felony counts of entering an automobile with intent to commit a felony or theft.
On July 15, around 1:20 a.m., Fields entered two vehicles at a Heather Road home and took a backpack with the charging cables. The chargers were valued at $100.