Man charged with felony entering an automobile
A Rome man is being held in the Floyd County Jail on a felony count of entering an automobile after an incident at a restaurant on Martha Berry Boulevard Friday morning.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Dustin Ryan Hilyer, 31, of 1402 Martha Berry Blvd., is alleged to have used a rock to smash out a window of a car at the Pizza Hut on Martha Berry Boulevard just before 11 a.m. Friday. He was supposedly seen on the lot of the restaurant with the rock, a pair of gloves and a screwdriver.
In addition to the one felony offense, Hilyer was also charged with a misdemeanor for possession of tools for the commission of a crime. He was being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond Friday night.