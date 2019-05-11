A Rome man is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond on 11 counts of cruelty to children in the first degree after jumping on the hood of a Floyd County school bus.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Christopher Aaron Godfrey, 35, of 306 Woodward St., was arrested by Rome Police near the intersection of Elliott Drive and Deer Run Trail. He is charged with 11 counts of cruelty to children after jumping onto the hood of the bus and banging on the window.
Godfrey then allegedly jumped off the hood of the bus toward a passing city school bus and started swinging on the side vision mirror of that bus.
Godfrey then ran toward a home on Elliott Drive where he was ultimately taken into custody.
In addition to the felony counts of cruelty for essentially traumatizing and putting the children on the two buses in danger, Godfrey faces misdemeanors for criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, public drunk and two counts of disruption of a public school.