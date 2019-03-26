A Rome man was arrested Tuesday evening and charged with having a bag of meth in his front pocket as well as hitting a woman in the face while she held a baby.
According to Floyd County police reports:
Howard Cody Eickleberry, 28, of 104 Tyler St., hit the victim in the face with a closed fist while she was holding an infant, leaving her with a broken nose and other broken bones in her face. He also broke items belonging to the victim that were valued at less than $500. On arrest he was found with methamphetamine on his person and a glass smoking object within his reach.
Eickleberry is charged with felony aggravated assault, cruelty to children in the third degree, possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor criminal trespass and possession of a drug-related object.