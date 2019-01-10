An Adairsville man was found to be in violation of his parole when police found he was in possession of a firearm and drugs on Wednesday.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Matthew Doyle Fortenberry, 38, of 5429 Adairsville Road, had several tablets believed to be hydrocodone, a firearm and shells in his home which was a violation of his parole.
Fortenberry is being charged with violating his parole, felony possession of schedule II controlled substances, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and misdemeanor possession of a drug related object.