Man charged with falsifying time sheets to get paid
A West Rome man accused of turning in fake time sheets to get paid more than $3,000 was in jail without bond Sunday night.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Frederick Montrell Askew, 21, of 212 Huffaker Road, Apt. B, was arrested Saturday and charged with felony theft by deception.
Askew turned in five falsified time sheets between July 10 and Aug. 21 claiming he had worked at a local business. His employer, Kelly Services, paid him $3,256.50 in wages he did not earn.