A Rome man who was arrested Thursday for hindering an individual from making a 911 call also had an outstanding warrant for keeping someone in a house against their will in 2014.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Marquez Jovan Ware, 30, of 818 Maple St., kept someone from answering their door at Cedar Avenue, requiring the individual to text 911 for help. After police attempted to make contact with Ware and the victim in the residence, the victim opened the door and let the police inside.
The victim told police Ware had a key to the house and showed up earlier that day and had pulled her hair. Police found Ware hiding in a closet and placed him under arrest. Ware had an outstanding felony warrant stating he confined someone to their house in 2014.
Ware is charged with felony false imprisonment, misdemeanor charges of hindering someone from making a 911 call and theft by taking.