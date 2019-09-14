A Silver Creek man was brought from the Bay County jail in Florida to face reported charges of exploitation and not completing work.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Gary Neil Brannon, 55, of 645 Old Rockmart Road, received an advanced payment of $4,548.66 on Aug. 13 to complete a job. He instead used the money for his personal use and never completed the work. Brannon was in Florida following an April arrest for failing to appear and grand theft.
He is charged with felony exploitation of a disabled person, conversion of payments for property improvements, and theft by conversion.