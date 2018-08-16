Man charged with exploitation of disabled person
A Rome man was in jail without bond Thursday night after being accused of refusing to allow his amputee father into the father’s Silver Creek home and then blocking the door to stop his mother from helping the father after he fell.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jimmy Durand Jordan Jr., 45, of 203 Woodward St., was arrested just after 12:30 p.m. Thursday. He is charged with two felony counts of exploitation of a disabled person and misdemeanor criminal trespass under the Family Violence Act.
The incident happened at his father’s Abrams Road home. He prevented his father from getting inside his own home, forcing his father to use his wheel chair to get up to the front door. His father then fell down at the front door.
When his mother tried to help the father, Jordan stopped her from getting to him by blocking the door. After police arrived, an officer told Jordan to get off the property, but he refused, leading to his arrest.