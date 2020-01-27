Depaz-Acevedo

A Rome man faces felony charges for breaking into a home, then stealing a van Sunday night.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Jorge Luis Depaz-Acevedo, 28, of 718 Graham Street, allegedly broke a window to gain entrance to a home in the 600 block of Graham Street around 8 p.m. Sunday. After breaking into the home, Depaz-Acevedo is accused of taking a 2004 Toyota van from the same property.

He was arrested by Rome Police less than half an hour later and charged with felonies for burglary and motor vehicle theft.

