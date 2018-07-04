Man charged with DUI following head-on collision
A Cave Spring man remained in jail without bond Wednesday after being charged with felony serious injury by vehicle and misdemeanor DUI of multiple substances following a head-on collision on Cedartown Road.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Ronnie Eugene Watts, 54, of 374 Banks Mountain Road, was arrested around 11:25 p.m. Tuesday, almost an hour after the wreck on Cedartown Road, just north of Mason Circle. He is also charged with failure to maintain a lane and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Watts was under the influence of marijuana and alcohol when he crossed into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with another vehicle. The driver of the other vehicle suffered a severely broken ankle, and she will have to have surgery.
Police found a marijuana joint which had been partially smoked in Watts’ pocket.