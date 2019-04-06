A Rome man was arrested and charged with having more than an ounce of marijuana as well as having two firearms close by.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Olajuwon Lokoi Harris, 25, 119 Hosea St., was found to be in possession of two bags of suspected marijuana which was believed to be more than an ounce. He was also found with digital scales and two firearms within his reach.
Harris is charged with felony possession of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute and two counts of possession of a firearm during a crime.