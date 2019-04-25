A Rome man turned himself into the bonding lobby at the Floyd County Jail for reportedly committing several crimes on East 16th Avenue on December 30, 2018.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Dominique Rashard Leath, 25, of 7 Frost Drive, caused over $500 in damage to a vehicle belonging to the victim when he fired his pistol at it while it was sitting in front of the residence. Leath fired his weapon at the vehicle with children present.
Leath is charged with felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, misdemeanor criminal damage to property in the second degree, discharging a gun near a public highway and second degree cruelty to children.