A Rome man who found a debit card on Broad Street reportedly opted to use it for his own purposes and now faces multiple felony charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
David Randall Howard, 50, of 2 E. Ninth St., found the card on Broad Street Thursday morning and used it for the purpose of obtaining money, goods or services.
When he was taken into custody near the intersection of Second Avenue and East Eighth Street, police also recovered a small quantity of marijuana.
Howard is charged with felonies for financial transaction card theft and fraud along with a misdemeanor for possession of marijuana.