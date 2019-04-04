A Rome man was arrested on Cave Spring Road on Wednesday after he was reportedly on property he had been previously barred from.
According to Floyd county jail reports:
Christopher Paul Chipman, 32, of 126 McHenry Drive, had been told not to return to the property on Cave Spring Road and upon arrest was found in possession of two clear glass pipes, a small bag of methamphetamine, a clear tube of suspected meth and a clear container of suspected marijuana.
Chipman is charged with two counts of felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor criminal trespass and four counts of possession of drug related objects.