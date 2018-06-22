You are the owner of this article.
Man charged with child molestation

Zachary Edwards Alexander

A Cave Spring man was arrested Thursday and charged with felony child molestation, stemming from his interaction with a child under the age of 16 between 2012 and 2014, reports stated.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Zachary Edwards Alexander, 23, of 178 Kings Bridge Road, Cave Spring, was released from jail Friday on a $ bond.

A warrant for his arrest stated Alexander touched the girl’s breast and vagina “with the intent to arouse or satisfy the sexual desires of either the child or the person.”

