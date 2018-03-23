Man charged with child molestation
A Cedartown man arrested earlier this month on felony charges of aggravated child molestation and aggravated sexual battery is now facing an additional felony charge.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Chandler Eugene Reece, 60, of 2717 Reeceburg Road, was arrested March 9 on warrants charging him with committing sex acts, including sodomy, against the child an unspecified number of times between 2008 and 2016. On Friday, he was charged with felony child molestation.
Between Jan. 1 and March 8, Reece is accused of making a 13-year-old child touch his genitals.
He was in jail without bond Friday night.