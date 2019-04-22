A Rome man was arrested at his listed residence Monday, accused of attempting to harm family members by various means on Sunday.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jerome Dustin Knight, 36, of 57 Lyons Drive, wrapped his hands around the first victims neck in an attempt to strangle them. He then stopped them by throwing the victims iPhone XS to the ground shattering the screen while at the same time threatening to kill the victim. Knight threw a box of nuts and bolts at the second victim before chasing them with a hammer.
Knight is charged with felony aggravated assault under the family violence act, aggravated assault, criminal damage to property and terroristic threats. He is also charged with misdemeanor obstructing a person from making a 911 call and simply battery. He is being held without bond.