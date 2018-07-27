Man charged with burglary, stalking
Rome police have arrested a Polk County man who attempted to break into a home on Vocational Drive after harassing the resident by phone, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Caleb Thomas Clark, 26, of 166 Tower Road, Aragon, is charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor stalking.
Clark was taken into custody at the victim's home where he attempted to pry open the front door after making multiple calls to the woman harassing and intimidating the victim.
Bond for Clark was set at $7,900.