Man charged with burglary, indecent exposure
A Floyd County man is jailed on felony counts of burglary, indecent exposure and a probation violation after the investigation into a burglary at a home on the Rockmart Highway Sunday September 2.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Robert Brian Quinn, 41, of 150 Preacher Smith Road, Silver Creek, is charged with breaking to a home in the 4000 block of the Rockmart Highway Sunday afternoon. A screen porch was damaged and Quinn is accused of taking a quantity of food.
Floyd County police allege that Quinn was naked during the break-in.
He is charged with criminal trespassing and theft by taking in addition to the felony counts and is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond.