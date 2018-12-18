Police charged a man in connection to a burglary that occurred on Skyland Drive in October based off the testimony of neighbor.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Kevin O'Brian Weaver, 28, of 2616 Garden Lakes Blvd., was seen walking around to the back of a Skyland Drive house on Oct. 10 by a neighbor. Weaver disappeared behind the house for 20 minutes. He took two firearms from the residence, $5,000 in cash and some medication.
Weaver is being charged with felony burglary in the first degree and theft by taking a firearm.