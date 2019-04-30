A Rome man who broke into a couple of homes faces at least five felony counts along with a half-dozen other charges related to theft of services.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Keith O'Bryan Stocks, 28, of 202 E. 14th St., is alleged to have broken into two vacant dwellings, one of them on Rockmart Road in Silver Creek. He is accused of removing a lock on the power box at one home and straight-wiring a mobile home power service to the home.
When police attempted to take Stocks into custody around 12:50 Monday afternoon, he attempted to jerk away from the officers and dented a Floyd County police cruiser during the scuffle.
Stocks is charged with two felony counts of burglary, two felony counts of criminal damage to property and a felony for interference with government property.
He is charged with two misdemeanor counts each for criminal trespass, theft of services, theft by taking and a single count of obstruction.