Man charged with burglary after stealing protein shake
A Rome man who broke into a local law form office over the weekend faces a felony burglary charge although the only item that appeared to be missing for a $1 protein shake, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
John Christopher McCormick Jr., 34, of 90 East Second Avenue is accused of entering the Smith and Wright law office at 210 East Second Avenue around 8 a.m. Sunday. Police report he took the protein shake from a break room and drank it.
Police arrested McCormick at the law office. He is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond.