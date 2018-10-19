A Rome man who reportedly broke into a storage building at a location on Martha Berry Highway is being held at the Floyd County Jail on a felony burglary charge.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Willie Calvin Lane, 51, of 57 Parkwood Circle, was charged with felony burglary in the second degree for breaking into a storage unit and using it as a place to sleep. He was also charged with a misdemeanor for theft of service for running a power cord to an electric heater he was using inside the storage unit.