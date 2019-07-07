A Carrollton man accused of burglarizing the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College was in jail Sunday night without bond.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Michael Blair Winslow, 33, of 415 Newnan Road in Carrollton was arrested Saturday night at the tennis center at 100 Match Point Way off the Armuchee Connector.
He is accused of breaking into the facility and doing more than $500 worth of damage as he tried to steal several unnamed items.
Winslow is charged with felony burglary in the first degree, felony criminal damage to property and misdemeanor theft by taking. He also is wanted in another state and is being held on a charge of fugitive from justice.