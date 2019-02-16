A Rome man had additional charges filed against him Friday regarding vehicle break-ins which happened in October.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Malik Duran Slagle, 21, of 527 N. Division St., broke into several vehicles taking debit cards and prescription bottles. He later used the debit cards to put $400 in two different accounts which had his name on them.
Slagle is charged with two felony counts of entering an automobile, two counts of financial card theft and financial transaction fraud. Slagle was previously charged with being a fugitive from justice and failing to appear in court on Wednesday.