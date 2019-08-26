A Rome man who was cursing at people and making obscene gestures at them from railroad tracks near the intersection of Maple Road and Park Road spat on police after they caught him.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Joseph Daniel Smith, 31, of 208 Chatillon Road, was arrested along railroad tracks near Park Road and Maple Road on Sunday.
Smith is charged charged with three felony counts of assault on police officers by an HIV infected person and three misdemeanor counts of willful obstruction of police officers, two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.