A Silver Creek man was arrested Tuesday morning at his home and is charged with 13 criminal charges.
According to Floyd County jail reports
Curtis Eugene Hamilton Jr., 34, of 13 Woodberry Drive, grabbed the victim by the hair and slammed them against the wall in front of a one-year-old child. Hamilton also smashed furniture causing over $500 in damages and broke the phone the victim was using to call 911. Upon arrest he was found with four loose white pills on his person.
Hamilton is charged with four counts of felony possession of schedule IV pills, one count of second degree criminal damage to property and a probation violation. He is also charged with misdemeanor simple battery under the family violence act, cruelty to children in the third degree, simple assault under the family violence act, interference with a 911 call, a second probation violation, failure to appear and four counts of drugs not in an original container.