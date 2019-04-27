A Rome man was placed under arrest at his listed place of residence after he reportedly assaulted someone by wrapping his hands around their throat.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Alejandro Jacobo-Contreras, 29, of 10 Coker Drive, choked the victim until they were not able to breathe. He also threw an iPad cover at the victim causing their ear to swell, doing all this in front of young children.
Jacobo-Contreras is charged with felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor simple battery and cruelty to children in the third degree.