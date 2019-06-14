A Rome man charged with reportedly striking someone in the face is also facing charges of obstruction after reports say he physically refused to give a pen back to an officer.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Ricky Lee Jones, 31, of 315 N. Fifth Avenue, broke the victims nose and busted their lip at his home early Friday morning. After his arrest he was taken to Floyd County jail where he refused to comply with booking procedures and would not return a pen to officers. Reports say he physically refrained from returning the pen and had to be taken to the floor and put in handcuffs.
Jones is charged with felony aggravated battery, misdemeanor battery and two counts of obstruction.