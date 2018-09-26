You are the owner of this article.
Man charged with assault after fight at Steel King

James Nelson Neal Jr.

A Rome man accused of assaulting a man at work was in jail without bond Wednesday night.

According to Floyd County Jail records:

James Nelson Neal Jr., 51, of 306 Kingston Ave., was at Steel King Industries, 30 Industrial Blvd., when he attacked the man Wednesday about 12:30 p.m. after several verbal altercations.

Neal reportedly chased the man around the plant, punched him and tried to strangle him with a chin hold from behind.

He is charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor battery.

 

