Man charged with assault after fight at Steel King
A Rome man accused of assaulting a man at work was in jail without bond Wednesday night.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
James Nelson Neal Jr., 51, of 306 Kingston Ave., was at Steel King Industries, 30 Industrial Blvd., when he attacked the man Wednesday about 12:30 p.m. after several verbal altercations.
Neal reportedly chased the man around the plant, punched him and tried to strangle him with a chin hold from behind.
He is charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor battery.