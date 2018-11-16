A Rome man had additional charges filed against him in regards to a incident on Tuesday where police say he caused damage to the victim’s house by pouring gasoline in the living room and lunging at the victim.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tony Curtis Langston, 56, of Decatur St., was arrested Thursday and charged with felony first degree burglary and first degree arson. Langston broke into the victim’s house and poured gasoline on the floor and intended to burn the house down. The gasoline he poured did over $500 in damage to the living room. Langston then lunged at the victim who fled the house in fear for their life.
Langston was additionally charged Friday with felony criminal damage to property and terroristic acts and threats.