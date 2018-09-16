Man charged with aggravated stalking
A South Carolina man was arrested Sunday morning on a felony aggravated stalking charge after being accused of going to a woman’s home and refusing to leave.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Byron Welborn Wollstein, 56, of 5800 Liberty Highway, Pendleton, South Carolina, was arrested at 10:12 a.m. He is also charged with misdemeanor possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and possession and use of drug-related objects.
When police arrived at the home, they found Wollstein with the marijuana.
He remained in jail without bond Sunday night.