A Rome man violated his TPO when police say he went within 300 yards of the victim’s residence Friday night.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Hayden Kent Hood, 21, of 2741 Blacks Bluff Road, is charged with felony aggravated stalking.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
A Rome man violated his TPO when police say he went within 300 yards of the victim’s residence Friday night.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Hayden Kent Hood, 21, of 2741 Blacks Bluff Road, is charged with felony aggravated stalking.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription