A Rome man is charged with stalking and terroristic threats after he reportedly made contact with an individual through Facebook Messenger and threatened her.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Eric Ryan Millsap, 26, 507 King St., had been served a temporary protective order which he violated when he contacted the victim over Facebook and told her he was "going to get you and your kids you better watch out."
Millsap is charged with felony aggravated stalking and misdemeanor terrorist acts and threats.