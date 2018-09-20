Man charged with aggravated stalking
A Rome man was in jail without bond Thursday night after being accused of violating a no-contact order by going to a Hull Avenue home.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Randy Smith, 61, of 2005 Hull Ave., was arrested at 9:41 a.m. Thursday. He is charged with felony aggravated stalking.
Also, when police arrested Smith, a hypodermic needle containing methamphetamine was found on him, leading to charges of felony possession of meth and misdemeanor possession and use of drug-related objects.