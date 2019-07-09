A Rome man was arrested on Chateau Drive after an incident Monday night where he reportedly hit someone in the face before firing a weapon.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Charles Rashun Echols, 27, of 101 Roseway Circle, violated a protective order when he showed up to the victim's house. Echols struck a witness in the face with a closed fist in front of a one-year-old child. Afterwards Echols fired a shot in the air from his gun.
Echols is charged with felony aggravated stalking, misdemeanor third degree child cruelty, discharging a gun near a street, reckless conduct and simple battery.