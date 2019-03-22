A Rome man was charged Friday morning after he reportedly gave police a fake name, allegedly was in possession of several drugs and also had an outstanding stalking warrant.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Ricky Eugene Brownlow, 58, of 36 Farris Road, Coosa, told officers his name was Ronald Brownlow in an attempt to hide his identity. A backpack was found next to the mattress Brownlow was laying on containing methamphetamine and marijuana. There was also a warrant out for Brownlow saying he violated his temporary protection order when he walked around the house of the victim beating on all of the doors and calling the victim's name. A neighbor and a 911 dispatcher both heard him do this.
Brownlow is charged with felony aggravated stalking, possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and giving a false name to law enforcement.