A Rome man was arrested at his listed residence Wednesday for reportedly forcing another individual to give him oral sex earlier this month.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
David Eugene Harrell, 50, of 1310 Old Cave Spring Road, grabbed the victim by the neck and threw them to the ground. Harrell forced them to give him oral sex and twisted the victims neck so hard she had to later be admitted into intensive care.
Harrell is charged with felony aggravated battery, aggravated sodomy and misdemeanor battery.