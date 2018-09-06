Man charged with aggravated battery
A 23-year-old man is facing a felony charge of aggravated battery after being accused of beating up a woman, breaking her nose and causing extensive bruising to her body.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Austin Jason Allen, 1 Juniper St., was arrested Thursday, four days after the incident Sunday night.
He took the woman to the ground and hit her multiple times while on top of her. In addition to the broken nose and bruising, the beating also resulted in her having a swollen lip and a swollen black eye, which she said she was not able to see out of.
Allen was in jail without bond Thursday night.