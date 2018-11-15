A Rome man was arrested in connection to a event on Nov. 14 incident where police say he attempted to grab someone by the throat and kept them from leaving.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jacob Daniel Grizzle, 32, of 2 Aragon Drive, was arrested at Waffle House Thursday. On Nov. 14, he grabbed a victim by the throat in an attempt to strangle them and would not let them leave The Budget Inn on Martha Berry Highway.
Grizzle is being charged with felony aggravated assault and criminal damage to property in the second degree.