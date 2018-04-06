You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Man charged with aggravated assault, stalking

  • ()
Brian Keith Lambert

Brian Keith Lambert

A Rome man remained in jail without bond Friday after being accused of firing a bullet into the ground outside a Shoreline Drive home earlier this week, causing a woman to fear for her life and that of her infant child, reports stated.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Brian Keith Lambert, 27, of 11 Merrell Ave., was arrested Thursday. On Monday afternoon, he went to the home of a woman he is accused of stalking — “he calls, messages and shows up at locations without her permission,” a warrant stated — and fired the pistol.

He is charged with felony aggravated assault as well as misdemeanor reckless conduct, stalking and second-degree cruelty to children. 