A Rome man who eluded police during a chase for nearly an hour on Wednesday night faces felony aggravated assault on police officers and drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
John Steven Lemming, 56, of 132 East Eighteenth Street, fled from Floyd County police who initially tried to stop him for speeding on the Veterans Memorial bypass.
After reaching speeds in excess of 90 miles per hour, the county officers terminated the chase but by that time, other agencies had also gotten involved.
When Lemming was finally stopped near the intersection of Callahan Street and North Broad Street, he left the car and ran.
Lemming also faces felony charges of possession of cocaine, possession of drugs across the guard line of the jail, and attempting to elude officers. Misdemeanor charges include numerous counts of speeding, reckless driving, multiple stop sign violations, driving on the wrong side of the road, multiple counts of failing to obey traffic devices, and multiple counts of obstruction of officers.