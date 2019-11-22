A man, who is also facing several drug charges, now faces much more serious felony charges including aggravated assault on a police officer, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Devon Kenshawn Pullum, 28, of 42 Hawk Spring Dr., had multiple ecstasy tablets inside a $1 bill, along with a digital scale and several small square pieces of foil.
A warrant for Pullum's arrest was issued Wednesday after he did not stop for police near Deer Run Drive and Elliot Drive. Pullum fled and reached speeds over 100 miles per hour, going around other vehicles and running red lights.
He faces charges of aggravated assault on a police officer in performance of their duties, reckless driving, aggressive driving and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer
Pullum is also charged with two felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, and possession of ecstasy with the intent to distribute. He is also charged with misdemeanor possession of drug related objects and possession of marijuana.
He remained in jail without bond Friday.