Floyd County Police have charged a Rome man with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance following an investigation at his home.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jerry Paul Etheridge, 59, of 22 Oxford Place, was arrested at his home around 11:30 Thursday morning after police recovered a syringe with a dark liquid substance believed to be heroin. Officers also recovered a metal spoon with a dark dried substance on it under his mattress.
Etheridge, who is being held in the jail without bond, was also charged with a misdemeanor for possession of drug related objects.