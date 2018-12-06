Jerry Paul Etheridge

Floyd County Police have charged a Rome man with felony possession  of a Schedule I controlled substance following an investigation at his home.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Jerry Paul Etheridge, 59, of 22 Oxford Place, was arrested at his home around 11:30 Thursday morning after police recovered a syringe with a dark liquid substance believed to be heroin.  Officers also recovered a metal spoon with a dark dried substance on it under his mattress.

Etheridge, who is being held in the jail without bond,  was also charged with a misdemeanor for possession of drug related objects.

 

