You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Man arrested with stolen vehicle

Casey Michael Royal

Casey Michael Royal

 (anonymous)

A Rome man faces a felony charge of theft by receiving stolen property for being in possession of a stolen vehicle when police served another warrant on him.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Casey Michael Royal, 34, of 106 Lindsey Drive was arrested at his home just before 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Reports do not indicate the make or model of the vehicle, or where it had been stolen from, only that the value of the vehicle was more than $500 which resulted in the felony charge.

Royal is also charged with a felony probation violation and is also being held without bond for authorities in Bartow County.

Comments disabled.