Man arrested with stolen vehicle
A Rome man faces a felony charge of theft by receiving stolen property for being in possession of a stolen vehicle when police served another warrant on him.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Casey Michael Royal, 34, of 106 Lindsey Drive was arrested at his home just before 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Reports do not indicate the make or model of the vehicle, or where it had been stolen from, only that the value of the vehicle was more than $500 which resulted in the felony charge.
Royal is also charged with a felony probation violation and is also being held without bond for authorities in Bartow County.